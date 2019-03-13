Falcons' Ryan Schraeder: Let go by Atlanta
Schraeder will be cut by the Falcons on Wednesday, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.
Schraeder had been a mainstay at tackle for the Falcons, starting 73 of 88 games in his six-year career. The 30-year-old could find a new team shortly given his history.
