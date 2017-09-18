Falcons' Ryan Schraeder: Out with concussion
Schraeder left Sunday's game against the Packers with a concussion, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Schraeder will now enter the league's concussion protocol, so the Falcons will be without their top tackle for the time being. Ty Sambrailo will replace Schraeder in his absence.
