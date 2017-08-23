Falcons' Ryan Schraeder: Starts in Week 2 of preseason
Schraeder (ankle) started in the Steelers' exhibition loss to the Steelers on Sunday.
Schraeder tore a ligament in his right ankle during the Falcons' Super Bowl loss to the Patriots, and has been limited for much of the team's offseason activities. However, he saw 14 snaps in the preseason game, so he is seemingly on track for a healthy start to the season. The veteran currently projects to start at right tackle in Week 1.
