Falcons' Ryan Schraeder: Takes part in positional drills
Schraeder (concussion) was able to take part in positional drills Monday, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Schraeder remains in the concussion protocol after suffering the head injury in the team's Week 2 win over the Packers and has been sidelined for the Falcons' past two games. It appears he's made progress with his recovery during the team's bye week, but until he clears the protocol, Schraeder's status for the team's next game Week 6 against the Dolphins will remain cloudy.
