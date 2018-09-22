Head coach Dan Quinn said Thursday that Ryan Schraeder will be facing off with Cameron Jordan for most of Sunday's game, since the Saints defensive end has been primarily playing on the left side thus far this season, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

A tough test looms for Schraeder in Week 3, going up a player who tied for the fourth-most sacks in 2017 (13) while earning his first career All-Pro nod. After recording six tackles in the opener against Tampa Bay, Cameron Jordan picked up two sacks of Tyrod Taylor last Sunday in a 21-18 win over the Browns. Schraeder and the Atlanta offensive line have been underwhelming thus far in 2018, which is surprising given that all five starters returned from last season. The Falcons' offensive line has surrendered the ninth-most quarterback hit thus far (15), while ranking right in the middle of the pack with four sacks allowed through the team's first two games.