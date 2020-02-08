Falcons' Sam Irwin-Hill: Signs with Atlanta
Irwin-Hill joined the Falcons' 90-man roster Friday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The Australian-born punter briefly spent time with the Falcons during October but was subsequently waived because of a work visa issue, per Jason Butt of the Athletic. Atlanta's punting situation remains unresolved with Matt Bosher (groin) having missed 13 games during 2019 and now heading to free agency, and Ryan Allen, the team's punter Weeks 10 through 17, set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.
