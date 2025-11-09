Roberts was forced out of Sunday's game against the Colts in Berlin in the first quarter due to an ankle injury and is considered questionable to return, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Roberts registered one tackle before checking out of the game due to the injury. The fourth-year nose tackle typically handles a rotational role along the Atlanta defensive line, as he's played less than 50 percent of the snaps in each of his prior four appearances on the season.