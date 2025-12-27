Roberts (knee) was officially designated for return to practice from Atlanta's injured reserve list Friday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Roberts had been unable to take the field at all since suffering an injury to his leg in Week 10 at Indianapolis, but he was able to participate at practice in a limited capacity Friday. The transaction means Atlanta could activate him to play as soon as Monday versus the Rams, but the team will likely wait to evaluate his activity at practice Saturday before making that call.