Roberts registered four tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Atlanta's 24-14 win over Buffalo on Monday.

The 2022 sixth-rounder registered the first sack of his four-year NFL career early in the fourth quarter. Roberts was a healthy scratch for the Falcons' first four games of the regular season but was active for Monday's contest due to LaCale London being sidelined with a triceps injury. Roberts ended up playing 23 snaps on defense and could serve in a rotational role for the Falcons' Week 7 road tilt against the 49ers if London is not cleared to play.