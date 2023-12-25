Miller caught his only target for 15 yards during Sunday's 29-10 win over the Colts.
Miller played a season-low seven offensive snaps but caught his first pass since Week 12. From Weeks 5-12, Miller caught seven of eight targets for 76 yards and two scores, but outside of that stretch, he has secured just two of six targets for 19 yards.
