Miller finished 2023 with 11 receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns across 17 appearances.

After four years in Tampa Bay, Miller signed a one-year deal to join the Falcons last offseason. It took the speedster until Week 5 to record his first catch with Atlanta, and despite carving out a role after that, he posted modest production, totaling nine catches (14 targets) for 95 yards from Weeks 5-17. Miller flashed in the season finale, catching both of his targets for a season-high 66 yards, but it wasn't enough to salvage his fantasy campaign. Miller is one of a handful of Falcons wideouts set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so whoever replaces Arthur Smith may have a completely revamped pass-catching corps behind Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson.