Miller caught both of his targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 21-19 win over the Texans.
Miller played a season-high 18 offensive snaps and garnered his first two targets of the campaign. The speedster hasn't been able to get free for a big play yet, but he remains a steady piece of the gameplan and has played double-digit offensive snaps in three straight weeks. While Miller's role is growing, it's difficult for fantasy managers to trust any Falcons pass catcher on a consistent basis.
More News
-
Falcons' Scotty Miller: No targets in season opener•
-
Falcons' Scotty Miller: Makes cameo appearance Friday•
-
Falcons' Scotty Miller: Headed to Atlanta•
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Quiet finish to season•
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: One catch in Week 18 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Limited to special teams Week 17•