Miller caught both of his targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 21-19 win over the Texans.

Miller played a season-high 18 offensive snaps and garnered his first two targets of the campaign. The speedster hasn't been able to get free for a big play yet, but he remains a steady piece of the gameplan and has played double-digit offensive snaps in three straight weeks. While Miller's role is growing, it's difficult for fantasy managers to trust any Falcons pass catcher on a consistent basis.