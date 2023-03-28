Miller is slated to sign a one-year deal with the Falcons, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 2019 sixth-rounder finished up the 2022 season with 23 catches (40 targets) for 185 yards in 15 games with the Buccaneers, while working in a wide receiver corps that also included Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage and Julio Jones. Prior to his addition, Atlanta's top WR options were Drake London and Mack Hollins, and as the team's depth chart currently stands, Miller has a chance to see an uptick in volume in 2023, given the Falcons' clear need to bolster their pass-catching unit.
