Miller caught his only target for nine yards in Friday's preseason win over the Dolphins.

After four seasons in Tampa Bay, Miller signed a one-year deal with Atlanta in the spring and was thought to be set as the No. 3 wideout behind Drake London and Mack Hollins. However, while the Falcons sat out all their main starters in the team's preseason opener, Miller actually saw brief action and caught his only pass from third-string QB Logan Woodside on the opening drive. He may not be as secure in his spot as was previously assumed, but unless another receiver makes a strong push in camp, Miller should head into Week 1 with a role in three-wide sets.