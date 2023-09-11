Miller played 17 snaps (10 offensive) and didn't record a target, but he registered one solo tackle. He also returned one punt for four yards.

Miller signed this offseason to replace Damiere Byrd as Atlanta's top deep threat, but as expected, it'll be difficult for the speedster to garner many targets playing in a run-heavy offense that also features three former first-round picks at skill positions. While he was a non-factor on offense, Miller did some good things on special teams and split punt-return duties with Dee Alford.