Miller caught one of two targets for four yards during Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Commanders.

The Falcons were surprisingly pass-happy against Washington, which allowed Miller to play a season-high 28 offensive snaps. His production was still muted, so he doesn't have much fantasy value moving forward. However, he is a player to keep an eye on. It appears he's closing in on the No. 2 wideout role, which is currently occupied by Mack Hollins. Hollins has seen fewer snaps over the last two weeks, while Miller's role has increased, but it'll be difficult for either player to carve out strong production as long as Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts and Drake London are available.