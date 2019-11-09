Falcons' Sean Harlow: Bumped up to active roster
Harlow was added to the 53-man roster Saturday in a corresponding move to Ito Smith (concussion) being placed on injured reserve, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
The 24-year-old offensive lineman is being called up from the practice squad a day after Wes Schweitzer (concussion) was ruled out for Week 10. At Friday's practice Harlow took snaps at center with the second-team offense, indicating his anticipated role for Sunday's matchup against New Orleans.
