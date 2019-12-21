Play

Harlow was signed to Atlanta's 53-man roster Friday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 24-year-old Harlow has bounced on and off the Falcons' practice squad throughout the year, but he is granted a chance to suit up for his second regular-season contest of 2019 with James Carpenter (concussion) now on injured reserve. Between Weeks 16 and 17 Harlow will serve as a backup at offensive guard behind current starters Wes Schweitzer and Chris Lindstrom.

