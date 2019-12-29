Play

Harlow (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Buccaneers.

Harlow was promoted to Atlanta's active roster from the practice squad Dec. 20, but he won't be called upon to suit up in Tampa Bay in Week 17.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends