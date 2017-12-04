Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon: No longer dealing with illness
Weatherspoon was not listed on the team's injury report released Monday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Prior to the report, Weatherspoon had been dealing with an illness of sorts. With his name clear from the dreaded weekly report, the expectation is that Weatherspoon will be ready for the team's game against the Saints on Thursday.
More News
-
Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon: Sidelined Week 13•
-
Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon: Questionable for Week 13•
-
Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon: Signs with Atlanta•
-
Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon: Placed on the IR Tuesday•
-
Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon: Out for the remainder of the season•
-
Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon: Ruptures achilles tendon•
-
Potential Gronkowski replacements
Rob Gronkowski has been suspended for Week 14, so what should his Fantasy owners do?
-
Count on Gordon, Smith, Lynch?
Heath Cummings looks into whether you can trust Alex Smith, Marshawn Lynch and Josh Gordon...
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...