Weatherspoon was not listed on the team's injury report released Monday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Prior to the report, Weatherspoon had been dealing with an illness of sorts. With his name clear from the dreaded weekly report, the expectation is that Weatherspoon will be ready for the team's game against the Saints on Thursday.

