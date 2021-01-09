Neasman, who registered four tackles during Atlanta's 44-27 Week 17 loss to the Buccaneers, wrapped up the 2020 campaign with 27 tackles and one sack over 16 games.

Neasman took on an enhanced defensive role as the year wore on, twice collecting 97-plus percent of the Falcons' defensive snaps over the final quarter of the regular season. Weeks 1 through 13, he only once garnered more than 40 percent of the workload, but injuries to Damontae Kazee (Achilles) and Darqueze Dennard (quadriceps) opened up secondary snaps down the stretch. Having played all 57 of his career NFL games as a member of the Falcons, Neasman prepares to become an unrestricted free agent in March.