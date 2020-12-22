Neasman collected eight tackles and a sack during Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Buccaneers.
Starting at free safety for a second consecutive game in place of the injured Ricardo Allen (concussion), Neasman finished behind only Deion Jones (10) in tackles among Falcons defenders. The 29-year-old's second-quarter sack of Tom Brady, meanwhile, forced a Tampa Bay punt. Despite Weeks 14 and 15 marking the first starts of Neasman's five-year career with Atlanta, he's held up reasonably well in coverage by containing opponents to a 89.6 passer rating over a limited sample of six targets.
