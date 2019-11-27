Falcons' Sharrod Neasman: Limited for second straight session
Neasman (shoulder) was a limited participant for Tuesday's practice session, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
While Neasman has only been on the field for eight defensive plays all season, he's served as an integral piece on special teams by fielding 65-plus percent of the snaps in every game thus far this year. He carries a questionable designation as the Falcons prepare to take on a Saints team Thanksgiving night that ranks 21st in the NFL with 21.4 yards per kickoff return.
