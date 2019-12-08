Play

Neasman (shoulder) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against Carolina.

Neasman played in last week's game against the Saints with the same injury, but suited up in just six total snaps. With the Florida Atlantic product officially sidelined for Week 14, it will be his first game missed, and Kemal Ishmael will likely be in line to see an uptick in snaps.

