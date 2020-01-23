Falcons' Sharrod Neasman: Plays integral special teams role
Neasman recovered one fumble while appearing in 15 games for the Falcons during 2019.
After obliterating career highs by collecting 44 tackles and four pass deflections during 2018, the fourth-year pro out of Florida Atlantic fielded just 12 defensive snaps during all of 2019 -- though he did garner at least two-thirds of the special-teams snaps in 14 of his 15 appearances. He's suited up for 11 or more games in each of the past three seasons and last year stepped up in an increased defensive role due to a rash of secondary injuries, but he soon will become an unrestricted free agent upon the expiration of his two-year, $1.35 million contract.
