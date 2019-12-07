Neasman (shoulder) has been listed as questionable on the injury report for Sunday's upcoming game against Carolina.

The 28-year-old Neasman played after carrying a questionable designation going into the Thanksgiving night tilt against New Orleans on Nov. 28, but he garnered just seven combined defensive and special-teams snaps after getting on the field for 18 or more plays in every game Weeks 1 through 12. Neasman is still in search of his first tackle but does have one fumble recovery thus far in 2019, as Atlanta gets set to take on a Panthers team Sunday that has lost five of its past six games.