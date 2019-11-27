Neasman (shoulder) is questionable for Thursday's game against New Orleans, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

Playing primarily on special teams, the 28-year-old safety has done a nice job covering kicks and punts this season, but Neasman's limited role makes him largely irrelevant in fantasy. Considering he was limited in practice all week, it's entirely possible that he sits out Week 13. Neasman has yet to miss a game in 2019.