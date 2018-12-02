Neasman is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Ravens due to neck and shoulder injuries, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

With Neasman injured, the Falcons do not have a single healthy depth option behind starting safeties Jordan Richards and Damontae Kazee. Brian Poole and Isaiah Oliver could both see limited snaps at safety as long as Neasman remains sidelined.