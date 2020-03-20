Falcons' Sharrod Neasman: Returns to Falcons
Neasman signed a one-year contract with the Falcons on Friday, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.
The 28-year-old became an unrestricted free agent earlier this week after totaling four tackles in 2019 while working primarily on special teams. Neasman figures to work in a similar role during the upcoming season, assuming he makes the 53-man roster.
