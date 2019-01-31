Falcons' Sharrod Neasman: Steps up for injury-plagued secondary
Neasman collected 44 combined tackles, two tackles for loss and four pass deflections in 12 appearances for the Falcons this season.
Injuries to starting safeties Keanu Neal (knee) and Ricardo Allen (Achilles) opened up an opportunity for Neasman, who fielded 39.8 percent of the defensive snaps for Atlanta this season after garnering less than two percent of the team's snaps in his first two pro campaigns out of Florida Atlantic. Neasman translated his increased involvement into a bolstered stat line, picking up 44 tackles and four pass deflections for the Falcons' 27th-ranked pass defense after compiling just four total tackles between 2016 and 2017. The 27-year-old carries a fair probability of maintaining a roster spot for next season, though he's set to see a drastic reduction in playing time with Neal and Allen slated to return.
