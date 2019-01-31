Neasman collected 44 combined tackles, two tackles for loss and four pass deflections in 12 appearances for the Falcons in 2018.

Injuries to starting safeties Keanu Neal (knee) and Ricardo Allen (Achilles) opened up extra opportunities for Neasman, who played 39.8 percent of Atlanta's defensive snaps this season after garnering less than two percent of the snaps in his first two professional seasons. The 27-year-old has a good shot at maintaining a roster spot in 2019, though he's set to see a drastic reduction in playing time with Neal and Allen both slated to return.