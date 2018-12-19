Neasman registered six combined tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, during Sunday's 40-14 win against Arizona.

The third-year safety forced some crucial stops in Sunday's thumping of Arizona, twice bringing down ball carriers short of the sticks on third down. Neasman has yet to notch a start in 2018, but last week he fielded 63.3 percent of the defensive snaps (his most since Nov. 4), while finishing tied for second on the team in total tackles. Facing a banged-up Cam Newton (shoulder) who's coming off a Monday night outing in which he refused to attempt a single pass over 20 yards downfield, Neasman is more likely to come up and defend the run than be forced to account for the deep ball when the Falcons travel to Carolina on Sunday, assuming Newton plays at all.

