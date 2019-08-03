Falcons' Shawn Bane: Second-leading receiver in debut

Bane collected three receptions for 39 yards during Thursday's 14-10 loss to Denver.

The rookie out of Northwest Missouri State did enough with his opportunities Thursday to turn some heads and earn a second audition for Atlanta's upcoming preseason matchup against the Dolphins. Bane was tied for third on the team with four targets -- behind Christian Blake and Olamide Zaccheaus, who each had six -- and finished second among all pass-catchers with 39 receiving yards on the night. He was guilty of a costly illegal shift penalty on one third-quarter drive, but otherwise proved to be an explosive presence on the field, with two of his three receptions going for 14-plus yards.

