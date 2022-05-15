Berryhill signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent, Scott Bair of the teams official site reports.

Berryhill spent four years with the Arizona Wildcats, finishing his final campaign with 744 yards receiving on 83 receptions and one touchdown, while tacking on 121 yards rushing on 19 attempts in 12 games. Berryhill finished top-five in the Pac-12 in both receptions and receiving yards, while also chipping in on punt returns. Berryhill will work to impress in camp and earn a shot with the Falcons.