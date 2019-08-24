Charles signed a contract with the Falcons on Saturday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Charles spent time with the Chiefs this offseason, but hasn't seen any regular-season action since playing for the Lions in 2016. If the 31-year-old can stick to the Falcons' roster, he would likely see a depth or rotational role in their defensive front.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jameis.jpg

    Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Dion

    SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 6.0

    You've got two options at tight end: Go big early, or wait. Dave Richard breaks the position...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 6.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...