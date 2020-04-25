Play

Falcons' Sterling Hofrichter: Joining Atlanta

The Falcons selected Hofrichter in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 228th overall.

The Falcons have tinkered with their punting situation throughout much of the offseason, first cutting incumbent Ryan Allen before bringing him back, and then cutting Sam Irwin-Hill earlier Saturday. Look for the Syracuse punter to compete with Allen for the starting gig.

