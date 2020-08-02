Hofrichter is primed to serve as Atlanta's starting punter after the team parted ways with Ryan Allen on Sunday, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

One Atlanta Journal-Constitution beat writer insinuated that Allen never really had a shot at holding down the starting job, but Hofrichter's intended role for 2020 has seemingly been sealed with this transaction. After establishing a 43.9 yards-per-punt average for Syracuse during 2019, he'll now get his NFL career underway as a specialist for the Falcons. Hofrichter offers unique versatility and can be an emergency backup for Younghoe Koo, given that he has some experience place kicking from his time with the Orange.