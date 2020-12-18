Means (hand) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Means was limited by the hand injury at practice throughout the week, but his availability for Sunday's divisional matchup isn't in doubt. The 30-year-old is seeing the most action of his NFL career in 2020 and has 33 tackles (19 solo), three sacks and two forced fumbles in 13 games.
