Means (hand) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
Means played through this injury last week and handled his typical allotment of defensive snaps (63 percent). The veteran defensive end didn't record a tackle, marking the fourth time this season he put up a goose egg in the category. Means should nevertheless see plenty of playing time in a Week 16 matchup against the Chiefs.
