Means tallied three combined tackles, including two tackles for loss and one sack during Sunday's 40-14 win against the Cardinals.

Means has seen an uptick in playing time of late, fielding 25 defensive snaps per game between Weeks 14 and 15, compared to 18.5 snaps per game snap through his first four appearances of 2018. As Atlanta continue to play out the string, the veteran defensive end figures to remain firmly fixed in the line rotation, both for his effective streak of play lately (four TFL in the past two games) as well as evaluative purposes heading into what will be a long offseason for coaches and player personnel alike. In Week 16, Means will look to get after Cam Newton and a Panthers offensive line that's allowed only 29 sacks all year, tied for seventh-fewest in the NFL.