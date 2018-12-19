Falcons' Steven Means: Collects first sack as Falcon
Means tallied three combined tackles, including two tackles for loss and one sack during Sunday's 40-14 win against the Cardinals.
Means has seen an uptick in playing time of late, fielding 25 defensive snaps per game between Weeks 14 and 15, compared to 18.5 snaps per game snap through his first four appearances of 2018. As Atlanta continue to play out the string, the veteran defensive end figures to remain firmly fixed in the line rotation, both for his effective streak of play lately (four TFL in the past two games) as well as evaluative purposes heading into what will be a long offseason for coaches and player personnel alike. In Week 16, Means will look to get after Cam Newton and a Panthers offensive line that's allowed only 29 sacks all year, tied for seventh-fewest in the NFL.
More News
-
Falcons' Steven Means: May have number called Sunday•
-
Falcons' Steven Means: Signs with Falcons•
-
Eagles' Steven Means: Records three sacks•
-
Eagles' Steven Means: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Eagles' Steven Means: Signs one-year extension with Eagles•
-
Eagles' Steven Means: Full participant at Saturday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16's Biggest Questions
Can you trust Todd Gurley this week? Our experts answer that and more of the biggest questions...
-
Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings says you should probably just stick with your quarterback or tight end, but...
-
Week 16 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
If you survived another wild week, you probably need some help to bring the championship home....
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...