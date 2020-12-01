Means tied for a team-high six tackles, collecting one sack and a forced fumble during Sunday's 43-6 win against the Raiders.

Means helped initiate Derek Carr's third lost fumble of the contest, reaching the quarterback with 12:13 to go in the fourth quarter and forcing the ball into the hands of teammate LaRoy Reynolds. The play provided Means with his first sack of the 2020 campaign, though he was able to generate a combined three QB hits over 10 appearances prior to Week 12. He's logged starts in four consecutive games as the Falcons prepare for an upcoming Sunday afternoon matchup against New Orleans.