Means was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Means is back in the mix at defensive end after serving a nine-day stint on the reserve list. With that much missed practice time leading into Week 1, it remains to be seen what his workload will look like behind starters Takkarist McKinley and Dante Fowler on Sunday against the Seahawks. Means played 15 percent of the defensive snaps for the Falcons when he was last active in 2018, and he is expected to establish a role in the defensive line rotation as the season wears along.
More News
-
Falcons' Steven Means: Lands on COVID-19 list•
-
Falcons' Steven Means: Providing depth at defensive end•
-
Falcons' Steven Means: Agrees to terms with Falcons•
-
Falcons' Steven Means: Placed on IR•
-
Falcons' Steven Means: Suffers season-ending injury•
-
Falcons' Steven Means: Gets one-year extension•