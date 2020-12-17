Means (hand) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice session, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Means has been enjoying his most impactful professional season in 2020, collecting career highs in starts (eight), tackles (33), sacks (three) and forced fumbles (two) while earning recognition as the Falcons' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. The Buffalo product has been especially active of late, with three sacks over his past three outings. Means' practice workload Thursday and Friday will be worth monitoring to get a gauge on his status for a Week 15 matchup against the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Falcons' Steven Means: Logs pair of sacks against Saints•
-
Falcons' Steven Means: Collects first sack of 2020•
-
Falcons' Steven Means: Comes off COVID-19 list•
-
Falcons' Steven Means: Lands on COVID-19 list•
-
Falcons' Steven Means: Providing depth at defensive end•
-
Falcons' Steven Means: Agrees to terms with Falcons•