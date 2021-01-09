Means, who registered four tackles during Atlanta's 44-27 Week 17 loss to the Buccaneers, concluded the 2020 season with 38 tackles, six QB hits, three sacks and two forced fumbles over 16 game appearances.

Means had never started more than four games in a season over his first five active professional campaigns with the Buccaneers, Ravens, Eagles and Falcons between 2013 and 2018. He then went on to miss all of last season while recuperating from a ruptured Achilles. However, in 2020, the 30-year-old defensive end totaled 11 starts while establishing career highs with his totals in tackles, sacks and appearances. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent in March as Atlanta prepares to welcome in a new general manager.