Means signed a one-year contract extension with the Falcons on Wednesday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Means played in eight games for the Falcons last season (starting four) and collected 14 tackles with one sack along the way. His path to playing time is a bit clearer at the moment with Brooks Reed out of the picture, but that could change depending on what Atlanta does in the draft and free agency.

