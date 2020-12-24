Means (hand) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The 30-year-old saw his practice workload reduced last week as well, heading into the Falcons' Week 15 matchup against the Buccaneers. Means was able to fight through his hand issue to take on the divisional foes last Sunday, fielding 43 defensive snaps without recording a tackle. He'll have two more practice days to round himself into form before the team makes a call on his Week 16 injury designation for a matchup against the Chiefs.
More News
-
Falcons' Steven Means: Avoids injury designation•
-
Falcons' Steven Means: Dealing with hand injury•
-
Falcons' Steven Means: Logs pair of sacks against Saints•
-
Falcons' Steven Means: Collects first sack of 2020•
-
Falcons' Steven Means: Comes off COVID-19 list•
-
Falcons' Steven Means: Lands on COVID-19 list•