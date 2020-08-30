Means (illness) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Means becomes the eighth Falcon to endure a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list, though he is the lone Atlanta player currently being held out over COVID concerns. Per NFL policy, a team is not permitted to disclose whether a player is being quarantined because of a positive test or exposure to someone who tested positive, leaving Means' timetable for return uncertain at this time. Once able to make it back on the field, the 29-year-old will continue to provide depth at defensive end behind presumed starters Takkarist McKinley and Dante Fowler.