Means registered three tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble during Sunday's 21-16 loss to New Orleans.

Means provided a critical defensive spark in the NFC South showdown, registering a strip-sack of Taysom Hill will 11:21 to go in the fourth quarter. After Deion Jones scooped up the loose ball, Atlanta would cut New Orleans' lead to five points eight plays later by virtue of a Matt Ryan-to-Russell Gage TD pass. Though the takeaway wasn't ultimately enough to change the Falcons' fate in the game, Means has collected three sacks and two forced fumbles over his past pair of appearances.