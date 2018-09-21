Means said that he's "definitely confident" if the Falcons need to put him on the field Sunday against the Saints, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Head coach Dan Quinn said he would be comfortable inserting Means into the lineup against New Orleans on Sunday if the situation calls for it, as the Falcons have both Takkarist McKinley (groin) and Derrick Shelby (groin) hurting with newfound injuries. The one-time Super Bowl Champion (with Philadelphia in 2017-2018) has played scarcely since entering the league as a fifth-round draft choice five years ago -- tallying 13 tackles over 26 career games with the Buccaneers, Ravens and Eagles.