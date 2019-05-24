Means (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Mike Kaye of NJ.com reports.

Means ruptured his Achilles during Wednesday's practice and will not see the field this season. The former Eagle appeared in eight games last season for Atlanta, logging 14 tackles (seven solo) and one sack. Means signed a one-year extension this offseason but now will have to focus on recovering and preparing to hit the open market again in 2020.

